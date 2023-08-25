UFS 23: Landing Force Operations Center, USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19)

Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Rukhan Lee, an interpreter with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, center, facilitates a conversation between U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew Gourgoumis, current operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, and ROK Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jaemyoung Lee, an exercise planning officer with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, left, in the Landing Force Operations Center aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) in support of Ulchi Freedom Shield 23, August 25, 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge is in port at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Yokosuka, Japan. Ulchi Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. Gourgoumis is a native of Boston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023
Location: FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, YOKOSUKA, JP