    UFS 23: Landing Force Operations Center, USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19)

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Rukhan Lee, an interpreter with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, center, facilitates a conversation between U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew Gourgoumis, current operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, and ROK Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jaemyoung Lee, an exercise planning officer with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, left, in the Landing Force Operations Center aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) in support of Ulchi Freedom Shield 23, August 25, 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge is in port at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Yokosuka, Japan. Ulchi Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. Gourgoumis is a native of Boston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7992335
    VIRIN: 230825-M-WE079-1007
    Resolution: 7960x5309
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, YOKOSUKA, JP
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UFS 23: Landing Force Operations Center, USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USS Blue Ridge
    Yokosuka
    III MEF
    ROKMC
    UFS 23
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 23

