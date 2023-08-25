USARC's Emergency Management Pilot Program

LOS ANGELES -- The first four Soldiers participated in the pilot program for emergency management internships within the Skillbridge program under the U.S. Army Reserve Command this summer 2023 here.



One of these Soldiers is U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Angela Drew, the Chief Operations Sergeant Major with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, who has participated in two internships in emergency management here.



The pilot emergency management internship program is in accordance with the Army’s Career Skills Program which develops the Soldiers skills and applies them to the civilian sector.



“I was talking with Mr. Stabb and he told me about his emergency management pilot program and I said yeah that’s perfect for me because that’s what I want to get into after retirement,” said Drew.



Mr. Robert Stabb II is the Emergency Management Specialist under the United States Army Reserve Command located in Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



Drew interned with the Emergency Operation Center under the City of Los Angeles and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Drew is a member of the Active-Guard-Reserve which gives her access to the Skillbridge Program for Soldiers who are retiring soon. Two years out from retirement, Soldiers start their SFL-TAP which is the Soldier For Life - Army Transition Assistance Program and this includes the Skillbridge Program.



“It allowed us to go out in the civilian sector and get some experience as an intern to help transition,” said Drew. “Because it’s not as easy as you think.”



More information about this pilot program can be found by visiting https://skillbridge.osd.mil/ or

contacting Mr. Robert Stabb II at robert.e.stabb.civ@army.mil.

