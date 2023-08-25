Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LSTX prepares the Corps for future conflicts

    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training

    Photo By Cpl. Isaiah Brummett | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, take...... read more read more

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Story by Cpl. Jonathan Forrest 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif., -- Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group (MCLOG), Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Training Command hosted the Logistics Staff Training Exercise (LSTX) December 2022 at The Combat Center. LSTX is designed to train and educate staff and officers to respond to logistics challenges in a controlled environment that simulates problems they may face during a future peer-to-peer conflict.

    “Force Design 2030 is pivoting the Marine Corps towards a potential future conflict in the Indo-Pacific,” said Maj. Daniel Fitzgerald, a Faculty Advisor with MCLOG. “This creates new dimensions the logistics community did not face in previous wars.” Such as the complexity of maintaining amphibious logistics and the proliferation of drones in modern warfare.

    The exercise gives units different scenarios and tests how they respond. These responses allow the exercise organizers to assess how effectively a unit would respond to similar scenarios in the real world, as well as provide a test bed to find solutions to problems that may arise in a future conflict.

    Included in this exercise were elements of the 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, whose mission is to provide support to the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport, intermediate level supply, field level maintenance, limited general engineering, landing support, and explosive ordinance disposal. Their inclusion in LSTX provided a more amphibious oriented perspective, essential to operations in the Indo-Pacific.

    A key part of this exercise was training units to deal with hostile drones. Recent conflicts on the global stage have demonstrated how destructive these weapons can be to logistics vehicles. Units were taught how to detect a drone and protect their equipment from them through camouflage and dispersion.

    “We’re testing how quickly these units respond to hostile drones,” said Fitzgerald. “The preservation of essential logistics support is critical to frontline a unit’s combat effectiveness.”

    Although the future is uncertain, with exercises like LSTX the Marine Corps is able to ensure that Marines are prepared to face the conflicts of tomorrow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 13:02
    Story ID: 452160
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LSTX prepares the Corps for future conflicts, by Cpl Jonathan Forrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training
    U.S. Marines participate in logistics training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    0491 Logistics Mobility Chief

    TAGS

    Logistics
    USMC
    Training
    MCLOG
    Wargaming
    Force Design 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT