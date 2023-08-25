LSTX prepares the Corps for future conflicts

Photo By Cpl. Isaiah Brummett | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, take...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Isaiah Brummett | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, take notes during a Logistics Staff Training Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 3, 2022. The purpose of the exercise was to improve cohesion between new and existing units and overcome emerging logistical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Isaiah T. Brummett) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif., -- Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group (MCLOG), Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Training Command hosted the Logistics Staff Training Exercise (LSTX) December 2022 at The Combat Center. LSTX is designed to train and educate staff and officers to respond to logistics challenges in a controlled environment that simulates problems they may face during a future peer-to-peer conflict.



“Force Design 2030 is pivoting the Marine Corps towards a potential future conflict in the Indo-Pacific,” said Maj. Daniel Fitzgerald, a Faculty Advisor with MCLOG. “This creates new dimensions the logistics community did not face in previous wars.” Such as the complexity of maintaining amphibious logistics and the proliferation of drones in modern warfare.



The exercise gives units different scenarios and tests how they respond. These responses allow the exercise organizers to assess how effectively a unit would respond to similar scenarios in the real world, as well as provide a test bed to find solutions to problems that may arise in a future conflict.



Included in this exercise were elements of the 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, whose mission is to provide support to the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport, intermediate level supply, field level maintenance, limited general engineering, landing support, and explosive ordinance disposal. Their inclusion in LSTX provided a more amphibious oriented perspective, essential to operations in the Indo-Pacific.



A key part of this exercise was training units to deal with hostile drones. Recent conflicts on the global stage have demonstrated how destructive these weapons can be to logistics vehicles. Units were taught how to detect a drone and protect their equipment from them through camouflage and dispersion.



“We’re testing how quickly these units respond to hostile drones,” said Fitzgerald. “The preservation of essential logistics support is critical to frontline a unit’s combat effectiveness.”



Although the future is uncertain, with exercises like LSTX the Marine Corps is able to ensure that Marines are prepared to face the conflicts of tomorrow.