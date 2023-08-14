Dr. Linda K. Perry: A Dedicated Journey of Service and Education

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Security Assistance Command’s Dr. Linda K. Perry, PhD, remarkable journey...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Security Assistance Command’s Dr. Linda K. Perry, PhD, remarkable journey of perseverance, service, and education shines brightly with her recent attainment of a Doctorate in Human and Social Services specializing in Military Culture reflects a profound pursuit to personal and professional growth. see less | View Image Page

In the realm of achievement, there are individuals whose unwavering dedication and commitment stand as an inspiration to all. U.S. Army Security Assistance Command’s Dr. Linda K. Perry, PhD, is one such luminary whose remarkable journey of perseverance, service, and education shines brightly.

As the Executive Assistant to USASAC’s Director of the Strategic Integration, Policy & Analysis (SiPA) Directorate, Dr. Perry’s recent attainment of a Doctorate in Human and Social Services specializing in Military Culture reflects a profound pursuit to personal and professional growth.

“Education has the power to enhance one’s well-being as they pursue their career objectives as well as their personal objectives in life. The power of education transcends age and circumstance. I firmly believe that the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong endeavor that enriches one’s understanding of the world,” said Dr. Perry.

Dr. Perry’s journey is marked by a combination of military and federal service along with academic pursuit. With more than 24 years of service in the U.S. Army, both in active duty and Reserve, her experience spans multiple Military Occupational Specialties. Her uniformed journey culminated with the role of 79R (Recruiter) with the 2nd Recruiting Brigade, where she served as the Assistant Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

“My dedication to service was something that was instilled and nurtured into me by my father who served his country in the military and my mother who served as a civilian government worker that it was always about doing for others, doing what was right, and the wisdom in knowing the difference,” Dr. Perry said.

Her tenure at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commenced in 2014, and over the course of more than eight years, she consistently demonstrated a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Dr. Perry’s willingness to volunteer and support the command further showcases her dedication to service. Her background as a non-commissioned officer is evident in her proactive approach and unwavering commitment to representing USASAC with distinction,” said Marv Whitaker, director of Strategic Integration, Policy, and Analysis.

Dr. Perry’s path to academic achievement was not without its challenges. As she embarked on her doctoral journey, she recognized the need to strike a balance between her responsibilities and aspirations.

“I spoke with my supervisor at the time and laid out a plan to reach my academic goals. My approach allowed me to integrate my dissertation work into my daily obligations, enabling me to work on my research while seamlessly fulfilling my professional duties,” she said.

Dr. Perry began her dissertation journey in January 2015. The culmination of her work resulted in defending her dissertation, securing approval, publishing her research, and experiencing the honor of being hooded in front of friends and family last month.

“What an incredible accomplishment earning her Doctorate. It demonstrates how dedicated, focused, unrelenting, and passionate Dr. Perry is as an individual. She continues to steer the SiPA Directorate towards excellence, and her enthusiastic willingness to represent the command highlight her exceptional qualities,” said Whitaker.

Her story resonates as a testament that with the right balance of determination and dedication, achieving a higher education and degree is possible, even while working a full-time career.

“I would tell anyone, if you can continue your learning experience whether it is formal or informal, go for it, because the power of education is the ability of understanding the challenges around us as we try and make sense of the world, we live in. You’re never too old to learn,” said Dr. Perry.