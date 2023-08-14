Back-to-School excitement at Yokota

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Staff, parents, and community members line the hallways of Yokota Middle School (YMS)...... read more read more

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Staff, parents, and community members line the hallways of Yokota Middle School (YMS) to welcome students for their first day of school at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21, 2023. YMS is one of 20 schools in DoDEA’s Pacific East District that serves military connected students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page