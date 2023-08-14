Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back-to-School excitement at Yokota

    Back-to-School excitement at Yokota

    Staff, parents, and community members line the hallways of Yokota Middle School (YMS)

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota students headed back to school for the 2023-24 school year at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21, 2023. Yokota Middle School and both elementary schools carried on the tradition of the “Clap-In,” where parents, community members, and school faculty line up to celebrate students' first day of school.

    For more resources to help military-affiliated students acclimate to a new school, check out https://mic3.net/. The Military Interstate Child Compact Commission provides educational resources to service members and their families that aim to help ease the stress associated with a military move.

    Back to School
    DODEA
    students
    family
    first day of school
    Clap In

