Yokota students headed back to school for the 2023-24 school year at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21, 2023. Yokota Middle School and both elementary schools carried on the tradition of the “Clap-In,” where parents, community members, and school faculty line up to celebrate students' first day of school.
For more resources to help military-affiliated students acclimate to a new school, check out https://mic3.net/. The Military Interstate Child Compact Commission provides educational resources to service members and their families that aim to help ease the stress associated with a military move.
This work, Back-to-School excitement at Yokota, by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
