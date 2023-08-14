New Army housing on Ederle sees progress

Courtesy Photo | VICENZA, Italy – Construction for phase one of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VICENZA, Italy – Construction for phase one of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program continues on Caserma Ederle despite recent heat and hail. These townhomes and apartments are among the earliest projected units to see completion. (Photo by Chelsy Lyons, USAG Italy Public Affairs Intern) see less | View Image Page

By Chelsy Lyons, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Intern



VICENZA, Italy – Scaffolds and cranes dominate the view now behind the Ederle Inn as U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program continues to show progress.



The construction is part of the first phase of a $470 million housing program for active duty U.S. Army NCOs and officers on Caserma Ederle and Villaggio. The Ederle site will feature 50 units that will include full size apartments with ground floor parking garages.



Designed in the style of a traditional Italian neighborhood, the housing will be a significant benefit to the community, as the residences will provide convenient access to post resources. The Post Exchange and Commissary on Ederle, as well as the American schools on Villaggio, will now be a short walk for service members and their families. Planners anticipate the Ederle apartments to be available in the summer of 2025.



The future housing will also allow for a speedier move to duty locations in the Vicenza area, according to Navy Commander Jon Horner, the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction.



“That transition will be so much quicker,” Horner said in a recent interview. “Families can get settled, and that Soldier can get right to work.”



In July, during an oversight trip to Vicenza, U.S. Congress members toured the housing construction along with the recently finished high school. The delegation received information from Horner and Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa.



The program has five phases, four of which have been appropriated by U.S. Congress. The fourth phase will be awarded soon. The fifth and final phase of the program, which includes a community center, will be awarded in 2025. Later phases of the program are projected to be complete between 2026 and 2028.



The first phase began in 2021 with the demolition of post-World War II era homes that were outdated and insufficient in size. The former housing complex included 900 square feet three-bedroom homes and a total of 249 units. The current project nearly doubles the amount of availability with 478 units, and size has increased to 1700 square feet for a three-bedroom unit to 2400 square feet for a five bedroom option.



The environment and energy conservation were factors in the new design. Garages for the new units will also be wired for potential future installment of electric car charging stations. New homes are also more energy efficient than ever, said Michele Millers, general engineer for USAG Italy.



“PV [photo voltaic] panels will be installed per host nation requirements and apartments will have 50 percent of their domestic hot water heated with solar hot water panels,” Millers said.