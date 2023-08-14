Nurse fulfills long desire to work at Walter Reed

By Bernard S. Little

“I’ve always wanted a health-care career,” says Amanda Forte, a nurse on 5W at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “When my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, that solidified my decision to pursue nursing,” she added.

A West Virginia native, Forte came to Walter Reed after serving a stint in the Air Force and Navy reserves, and a long desire to work at the President’s Hospital.

“I was active-duty Air Force and stationed in California. I wanted to come back to the east coast and requested a transfer to Bethesda. However, that was not my path, and I was sent to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas,” Forte explained.

“I moved to Chicago after separating from the Air Force, and I transitioned into the Air Force reserves. I crossed over to the Navy reserves and met a Walter Reed reserve dentist on one of my tours,” she recalled. “I was asked to apply for a position at Walter Reed, where I had been wanting to go for many years by then, but I had to pass up the opportunity because of personal reasons.”

“On another occasion, I visited [Walter Reed] for a short time during my reserve duty. I was impressed with the people I met. Now, 20 years later, the chance to work at Walter Reed presented itself, and I didn’t hesitate. I was very excited to land a position here [because] again, I’ve wanted to work here for as long as I can remember,” Forte said.

If you ask many on the nursing staff at Walter Reed, the hospital is fortunate to have Forte onboard, not only because of the current global nursing shortage, but also because she brings an enthusiasm and dedication to her work here.

“I believe [Walter Reed] is a great organization to work for, and like all places, there are challenges, but I feel Walter Reed makes the effort to listen and make the changes necessary to improve overall services,” Forte continued.

Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, who took over as Walter Reed director earlier this summer, has focused on visiting all directorates at the medical center to hear from staff -- the good and the challenges people face in accomplishing their missions. She met Forte while making the rounds with the nursing leadership team and expressed an appreciation for the nurse’s candor and desire to want to work here.

“The comradery has been everything I imagined it to be. It’s been rewarding,” Forte added. “It took me 20 years to get here, but I’m blessed to be a part of the team servicing fellow service men and women.”

