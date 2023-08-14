Amanda Forte, a nurse on 5W at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, fulfilled a more than 20 year desire of wanting to work at the President's Hospital.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7985134
|VIRIN:
|230822-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|2591x4167
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Nurse fulfills long desire to work at Walter Reed, by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nurse fulfills long desire to work at Walter Reed
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT