USS Augusta to Commission in Eastport, Maine

The future Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) will join the active fleet with a commissioning ceremony at Eastport, Maine on September 30.



LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms that operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. These surface warfare combatants with mine warfare capabilities integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe.



The selection of Augusta as the ship’s namesake, the easternmost state capital in the U.S., recognizes the value of Maine’s maritime history and landscape. The state’s rugged Atlantic coast is home to fishermen, lobstermen, and a thriving maritime industry that is testament to Maine’s enduring contributions to the nation.



Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, President and Dean of University of Maine School of Law, will be the sponsor, giving the order to “bring our ship to life.”



USS Augusta is the second ship named in honor of the city of Augusta, Maine.



The Los Angeles-class submarine Augusta (SSN 710) was commissioned in January 1985, at Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut and served for 24 years. It was sponsored by Mrs. Diana D. Cohen, wife of Sen. William S. Cohen of Maine who later served as the Secretary of Defense from 1997–2001.



SSN 710 took part in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom launching UGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) against Iraqi military targets on March 21, 2003. Cmdr. Mike A. Haumer, Augusta’s commanding officer, received the Bronze Star for his “extraordinary leadership and operational skills” in command of the boat during the fight.



Following the commissioning, USS Augusta will transit to its homeport of San Diego.

