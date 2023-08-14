Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Success For Recent Frederick County Fire and Rescue Graduates

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Story by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    After 28 weeks and over a thousand training hours the Frederick County Fire and Rescue recruiting classes 33 and 34 graduated on Aug. 11 at the Frederick High School Auditorium. In a recruiting class that started with 55 individuals, 47 of the hardest working, most dedicated men and women walked across the stage to become Frederick County Fire and Rescue’s finest. On the morning of graduation, a third of the graduates started their positions at stations throughout the county.

    US Army Garrison Commander, Col. Ned Marsh provided words of encouragement to the class and congratulated the class for their accomplishments.

    “Your success is in the here and now. Be agile enough to take the opportunities when they present themselves,” said Marsh.

    The class was comprised from individuals as far as Hershey PA and individually they completed courses in firefighter and EMT courses as well as in survival, rescue, hazmat and physical fitness.

