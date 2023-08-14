Success For Recent Frederick County Fire and Rescue Graduates

Courtesy Photo | Fort Detrick's Garrison Commander, Col. Ned Marsh stands aside leaders of Frederick...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Detrick's Garrison Commander, Col. Ned Marsh stands aside leaders of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services as together, they participate in the graduation of the Class of 2023. Marsh encourages success and taking opportunities when they present themselves. see less | View Image Page

After 28 weeks and over a thousand training hours the Frederick County Fire and Rescue recruiting classes 33 and 34 graduated on Aug. 11 at the Frederick High School Auditorium. In a recruiting class that started with 55 individuals, 47 of the hardest working, most dedicated men and women walked across the stage to become Frederick County Fire and Rescue’s finest. On the morning of graduation, a third of the graduates started their positions at stations throughout the county.



US Army Garrison Commander, Col. Ned Marsh provided words of encouragement to the class and congratulated the class for their accomplishments.



“Your success is in the here and now. Be agile enough to take the opportunities when they present themselves,” said Marsh.



The class was comprised from individuals as far as Hershey PA and individually they completed courses in firefighter and EMT courses as well as in survival, rescue, hazmat and physical fitness.