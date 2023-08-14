Spectrum Management Today and Tomorrow A Recount of NAVIFOR Deputy Commander’s Keynote

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Naval Information Forces Deputy Commander Ms. Liz Nashold gave keynote remarks at the U.S. Navy-U.S. Marine Corps Electromagnetic Spectrum Summit at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center Aug. 21.



The annual conference brings together military electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) managers and experts to share information about new and emerging EMS issues and initiatives that impact Navy and Marine Corps operations.



Nashold began by emphasizing the importance of the EMS to Navy IW and naval operations as a whole.



"The Navy's Information Boss, Vice Adm. Aeschbach, has said in many forums that Information Warfare is critical to every operation our Navy executes – that IW is the center of the Navy's Venn diagram. It affects and enables every mission, everywhere, every day."



“Spectrum management is the lifeline of naval operational prowess, enabling the IW community to execute the missions quickly and precisely,” continued Nashold. “This intangible thread connects the military forces for seamless coordination, command, and control – shaping our operations, maintaining our military advantage, and securing our nation's interests."



Nashold's words conveyed urgency as she addressed the evolving threat landscape.



"Earlier this month, Secretary Del Toro published his two-year review, reinforcing progress made in his three enduring priorities: Strengthening Maritime Dominance, Building a Culture of Warfighting Excellence, and Enhancing Strategic Partnerships. Make no mistake: spectrum plays a critical role in our Navy’s ability to achieve these priorities,” said Nashold. “Every day, however, we face adversaries who are increasingly adept at exploiting the electromagnetic spectrum with the intention of disrupting our operations for tactical advantage. EW is that non-kinetic warfare deterrent that must be incorporated into our overall spectrum planning evolutions to help shape the electromagnetic environment."



Nashold also highlighted the importance of partnerships to EMS management.



"What I believe is most fundamental to our success in spectrum management is collaboration and partnership. To advance our capabilities, we must work closely with industry, academia, and other government agencies to leverage the combined expertise of everyone involved."



As the need for spectrum management has increased, NAVIFOR has started looking toward the future.



"As we move forward, we must recognize that the future of naval and land warfare relies heavily on effective spectrum management. Emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, autonomous platforms, and artificial intelligence, all of which rely on spectrum-dependent communications and control, are transforming our operations," said Nashold.



Nashold concluded with a call to action, urging the audience to excel in their endeavors.



"In conclusion, the electromagnetic spectrum is indeed the lifeblood of our Navy and Marine Corps operations. You, as members of the spectrum management community, are at the forefront of this critical endeavor."



NAVIFOR's mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



