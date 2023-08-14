Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spectrum Management Today and Tomorrow A Recount of NAVIFOR Deputy Commander’s Keynote

    Spectrum Management Today and Tomorrow A Recount of NAVIFOR Deputy Commander’s Keynote

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2016

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    Ms. Liz Nashold, Naval Information Forces deputy commander, gave keynote remarks at the U.S. Navy - U.S. Marine Corps Electromagnetic Spectrum Summit at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center in San Diego, Calif., Aug. 21. (Official Navy photo / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2016
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 7983834
    VIRIN: 200730-N-N0701-1002
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spectrum Management Today and Tomorrow A Recount of NAVIFOR Deputy Commander’s Keynote, by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spectrum Management Today and Tomorrow A Recount of NAVIFOR Deputy Commander&rsquo;s Keynote

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    Electromagnetic Spectrum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT