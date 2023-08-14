USAG Benelux Spotlight: Spc. Shamar Cerant

Photo By Erika Rivera | Military Police Soldiers assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services gather for...... read more read more Photo By Erika Rivera | Military Police Soldiers assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services gather for a promotion ceremony for Spc. Shamar Cerant at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany, June 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

[Editor’s Note: In this series, we are shining a light on our workforce in and around the Benelux. This Spotlight is on Spc. Shamar Hakeem Cerant, who recently represented Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-Europe) at the Army Materiel Command (AMC) 2023 Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition.]



DÜLMEN TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – “You have your strengths and weaknesses, and don’t let anyone make you feel like you are not good at something when you are,” said Shamar Cerant, a Military Police Soldier assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services at Dülmen Tower Barracks.



Cerant recently returned from Fort Novosel (previously Fort Rucker) in Alabama after competing for IMCOM-Europe at the AMC 2023 Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition.



Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cerant joined the Army in July 2021. After serving in Korea, he transitioned to Dülmen.



While serving his country, Cerant is working towards obtaining his bachelor’s degree in film with an emphasis on production.



No stranger to competitions, Cerant had previously won second place in the USAG Benelux Best Warrior competition and took home Benelux Soldier of the Quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



A big congratulations to Spc. Cerant on these outstanding achievements.



This Spotlight series will continue to tell the stories of our workforce in and around the Benelux. We are the Army’s home - we are IMCOM.



USAG Benelux Rampenlicht: Spc. Shamar Cerant



[Anmerkung der Redaktuerin: In dieser Serie beleuchten wir unsere Belegschaft in und um die Benelux-Länder. Dieses Rampenlicht ist auf Spc. Shamar Hakeem Cerant, der kürzlich das Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-Europe) beim Army Materiel Command (AMC) 2023 Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition vertrat.]



DÜLMEN TOWER BARRACKS, Deutschand- „Sie haben Ihre Stärken und Schwächen, und lassen Sie sich von niemandem das Gefühl geben, in etwas nicht gut zu sein, wenn Sie es sind“, sagte Shamar Cerant, ein Soldat der Militärpolizei, der der Direktion für Rettungsdienste zugeteilt ist in der Dülmen Tower Barracks.





Cerant kehrte kürzlich aus Fort Novosel (ehemals Fort Rucker) in Alabama zurück, nachdem er beim AMC 2023 Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition für IMCOM-Europe angetreten war. Geboren und aufgewachsen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, trat Cerant im Juli 2021 in die Armee ein. Nach seinem Dienst in Korea wechselte er nach Dülmen.



Während er seinem Land dient, arbeitet Cerant daran, seinen Bachelor-Abschluss in Film mit Schwerpunkt Produktion zu erlangen.



Cerant ist kein Unbekannter in Wettbewerben und hatte zuvor den zweiten Platz beim USAG Benelux Best Warrior-Wettbewerb gewonnen und wurde für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2023 als Benelux-Soldat des Viertels ausgezeichnet.



Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Stabsgefreiter Cerant über diese herausrangenden Leistungen.



Diese Rampenlight-Reihe wird weiterhin die Geschichten unserer Belegschaft in und um die Benelux-Länder erzählen. Wir sind die Heimat der Armee – wir sind IMCOM.