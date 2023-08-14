Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Spc. Shamar Cerant

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Erika Rivera 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Military Police Soldiers assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services gather for a promotion ceremony for Spc. Shamar Cerant at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany, June 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) 

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:32
    Location: DULMEN, NW, DE 
    This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Spc. Shamar Cerant, by Erika Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

