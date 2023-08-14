Military Police Soldiers assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services gather for a promotion ceremony for Spc. Shamar Cerant at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany, June 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Spc. Shamar Cerant, by Erika Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Benelux Spotlight: Spc. Shamar Cerant
