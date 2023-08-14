U.S. Coast Guard teams with Government of Guam, industry and military partners for annual comprehensive port security exercise

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in collaboration with Government of Guam stakeholders and industry partners, will conduct a robust full-scale maritime security training exercise at the strategically vital Port of Guam in Piti, commencing Aug. 25.



Purpose and Importance: This interagency training initiative aims to prepare federal, territorial, and industry members of the Area Maritime Security Committee (AMSC) to respond to various security threats that could impact Guam's marine transportation system and adjacent critical infrastructure. Annual exercises of this nature are essential to maintaining the Port of Guam's readiness, ensuring that it remains open and operational to preserve the economic well-being of the island of Guam.



This Year's Exercise Highlights: The 2023 Area Maritime Security Training and Exercise Program (AMSTEP) will feature realistic and multifaceted scenarios, including:



- Simulated cyber incident causing port shutdown.

- Simulated response to suspected terrorist activities.

- Adjustments to the maritime security level.

- Establishment of a Unified Command to synchronize the diverse response efforts.



Public Notice: Residents and visitors should anticipate increased law enforcement and emergency response personnel activity at and near the Port of Guam throughout the exercise, particularly near Pier F3. Simulated small-arms fire may also be audible.



Non-Disruptive Design: The exercise planning team meticulously designed scenarios to ensure continuity in port operations and business processes of involved AMSC member facilities and organizations.



Media Contact: For inquiries regarding the training exercise, please get in touch with Mr. Joshua Blocker, Sector Guam Port Security Specialist and Lead Exercise Designer, at (671) 355-4892 or joshua.n.blocker@uscg.mil.



Historical Context: The post-9/11 landscape significantly altered the nation's maritime risk profile, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to bolster its protective measures. The president's signing of the Maritime Transportation Security Act on Nov. 25, 2002, laid the groundwork for the AMSCs, fostering enhanced communication and collaboration in maritime security.



Stay Informed: For more news and updates on U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, follow us on DVIDS, subscribe, or visit our Facebook page at @USCGForcesMicronesia.

-USCG-

