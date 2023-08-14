Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port of Guam

    Port of Guam

    GUAM

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The Port of Guam, as seen from Nimitz Hill on Dec. 13, 2022. The Port of Guam is essential to the security and prosperity of Guam, handling over 1 million tons of cargo and over 300 vessels in 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7983369
    VIRIN: 221213-G-IA651-3894
    Resolution: 2000x1126
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port of Guam, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard teams with Government of Guam, industry and military partners for annual comprehensive port security exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port of Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT