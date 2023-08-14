For the Second Year in a Row, Joshua Humphreys Wins Top Food Service Award

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | NORFOLK, Va. (Aug 21, 2023) Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment ship USNS...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | NORFOLK, Va. (Aug 21, 2023) Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment ship USNS Joshua Humphrey (T-AO 188) was recognized recently for its outstanding food service program as a recipient of the 2022 Capt. David M. Cook Award for food service excellence in the Medium Afloat category. This is the ship’s second win in a row. see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug 21, 2023) Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment ship USNS Joshua Humphrey (T-AO 188) was recognized recently for its outstanding food service program as a recipient of the 2022 Capt. David M. Cook Award for food service excellence in the Medium Afloat category. This is the ship’s second win in a row.



MSC Atlantic Commodore Capt. Jamie A. Murdock presented the award to the food service team. Chief Steward John S. Robinson accepted the award on behalf of the team. “We are humbled and honored to be selected for this prestigious award two years in a row. I can’t thank MSC’s Foodservice Policy and Systems Management committee enough for recognizing the high quality of food service provided onboard Joshua Humphreys,” Robinson said.



Joshua Humphrey’s second-time nomination and selection in the Medium Afloat category truly exemplifies the food service teams unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, Relief Ship Master Capt. David K. Murrin said.



“This achievement underscores Joshua Humphrey’s dedication to maintaining impeccable standards and a commendable level of service. It signifies not only a moment of pride but also highlights their adaptability and innovation within MSC's culinary operations.



“Their exceptional efforts are one of the first cues you are on a great ship. This galley team sets a warm and welcoming tone for both the crew and the ship’s guests. I join you in congratulating them on this well-deserved recognition.”



This top recognition goes to the entire food service team for their excellent culinary skills. In addition to Robinson, the other team members are: Third Steward Renesco A. Polite III; Second Cook Francis G. Pelante; Cook-Baker Glenda K. Harris; Assistant Cooks Maria F. Lima, Terrill M. Dreuitt, and Kobe L. Martin; Supply Utilitymans Daeja M. Brown, Natalie N. Sims, Te’Shayla R. Yancey, LaTasjia A. McCoy, Carl A. Lockett, and Patrice M. Freddrick; and Supply Officer Khalil A. Moye.



MSC’s food service competition is comparable to the Navy’s Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award. This award encourages friendly competition among units and challenges culinary teams to consistently demonstrate outstanding daily upkeep, sanitation, safety, food service equipment and administration, inventory management, food preparation, customer surveys, and financial accountability while simultaneously delivering high-quality nutritious foods that exceed customer service expectations, according to the Navy.



Joshua Humphreys customer surveys, completed in 2022, confirmed that the food service team is committed to producing excellent meals while at the same time is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service to its civil service mariners who serve aboard the fleet oiler said Christopher D. Jones, MSC’s Foodservice Policy and Systems Management.



MSC established the Food Service Management Excellence Award in 1992 to improve the quality of MSC shipboard food service operations and to formally recognize the civilian mariners responsible for outstanding management of shipboard food service operations. In 2006, the award was renamed as the Capt. David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award, named after Capt. David M. Cook, MSC’s director of logistics from 1995 to 1998.



The award recognizes the challenge of achieving the highest standards of culinary skill and nutrition in the food served to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and CIVMARS aboard its vessels. The award also acknowledges the contribution shipboard foodservice professionals make in order to maintain high morale and fitness to accomplish the ship’s missions.



Joshua Humphreys is one of four ship winners. The other three were in the following categories: small afloat – USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51), large afloat – USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4); and hybrid afloat – USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).