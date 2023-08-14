Exchange Shoppers Can Win 50 Gaming Prizes in Soldier Showdown V Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter to win one of 50 prizes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter to win one of 50 prizes in the Soldier Showdown V Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter to win one of 50 prizes in the Soldier Showdown V Sweepstakes.



Through Sept. 30, Exchange shoppers can enter 10 sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 50 prizes, with a total value of over $7,000.



Prizes include:



• OSP Home Furnishings Area 51 Battlestation Gaming Desk (three winners)

• Exchange Ergonomic Home Office PC Gaming Desk (three winners)

• Nitro Gaming Chair (three winners)

• UpSwitch Orion Portable Gaming Monitor (six winners)

• Govee RGBIC Pro LED Strip Lights (12 winners)

• Govee RGBIC TV Backlight with Camera (three winners)

• Govee Glide Wall Light (five winners)

• $50 Twitch Gift Card (five winners)

• $50 Xbox Gift Card (five winners)

• $50 PlayStation Gift Card (five winners)



The sweepstakes are celebrating the Soldier Showdown V esports tournament taking place through the end of September, with more prizes up for grabs from the Exchange for winners and top qualifiers. The Army Installation Management Command tournament is open to any active duty Army Soldiers, Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Active Duty Military stationed on Army joint bases. For more information, visit armymwr.com/esports.



The Soldier Showdown V Sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange shoppers aged 18 or older at the time of entry. The prize drawing will take place on or about Oct. 6.



