Setting Sail for Success: The Journey of Quartermaster Yehoshua Jones

In the heart of Houston Texas, there exists a remarkable recruiter whose story is nothing short of inspirational. Petty Officer Yehoshua Jones, stationed at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, is not your typical recruiter. With a unique background and a commitment to excellence, Jones is making waves in the Navy and inspiring others to follow

their dreams.



For Petty Officer Yehoshua Jones, military service runs deep in the family. His father and uncles are proud Army veterans who served in Vietnam, and he even has a younger brother currently serving in the Army. Yet, Jones broke the mold by becoming the first member of his family to join the Navy.



When asked about his journey into the Navy, Jones reflects on his initial reluctance, "My dad wanted me to join the Air Force out of high school, but I really wasn't interested in the military at the time," said Jones. Instead, he pursued a college education in Information Technology with dreams of starting his own computer business. However, life had other plans, and when he dropped out of college, Jones knew it was time for a change.



In 2013, he made the pivotal decision to join the Navy. This decision was driven by his entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to lay the groundwork for future success. He sought financial stability, educational opportunities, and a chance to pass down his knowledge to the next generation. Jones is living proof that sometimes, the most extraordinary journeys start with unexpected turns.



Jones's Navy career began as a Quartermaster, a role that allowed him to travel the world and meet diverse people, many of whom remain his friends to this day. His experiences as a Quartermaster, including leadership roles and mentorship from great leaders, provided the foundation for his transition to the world of Navy recruiting.



"Working as a QM was a very fun experience," Jones recalls. "I had the opportunity to work under some great mentors and be placed in leadership positions, which gave me the skills, knowledge, and comfortability to work closely with different people and different rates."



What makes Petty Officer Yehoshua Jones stand out as a recruiter? According to him, it's all about the team. Jones emphasizes the importance of the supportive community he's found in both past and present recruiters. "I couldn't have asked for a better group of people who are there to support me on both good and bad days, mentally and emotionally," said Jones. Their bond is a testament to the Navy's commitment to teamwork and excellence.



Jones also attributes his success to continuous learning. "I try to learn something new every day and take note of what works and is efficient for me," he explains. His dedication to self-improvement is an example for all aspiring recruiters.



For those considering a career in Navy recruiting, Petty Officer Yehoshua Jones has some valuable advice. He emphasizes the importance of self-care and taking care of those around you. "Stay humble, continue to work hard, and learn everything you can every day," he advises. Networking, teamwork, and seeking knowledge are also vital for success in this field. "Remember there is strength in numbers," Jones adds.



Balancing a demanding job with personal responsibilities is never easy, but Jones manages it with finesse. He achieves this by prioritizing and anticipating change. "Every new day brings challenges and opportunities," he notes. This mindset keeps him focused on both personal and professional objectives, ensuring a well-rounded life.



Jones's family plays a crucial role in his life and career. Hailing from Los Angeles but residing in Houston since 2009, he is the fourth oldest of eight siblings. His family has been instrumental in helping him network with various organizations to promote Navy awareness. Their unwavering support during stressful times and their valuable advice are testaments to the power of family bonds.



What is the most rewarding aspect of being a recruiter? For Jones, it's the ability to go home every night and have more time to work on personal and professional goals. He cherishes the moments spent with family and friends and is deeply grateful for parents who recognize the hard work he puts in to change their children's lives. The impact of a recruiter's work extends far beyond the office.



Lastly, Jones speaks fondly of his working relationship with his fellow recruiters and leadership at NTAG Houston. "I love the comradery we have," he says. "We are a very tightly knit, and diverse group of individuals who all share similar goals and aspirations. They are my family away from home, and we do not hesitate to look out for each other," said Jones.



Petty Officer Yehoshua Jones's journey from a reluctant recruit to a successful Navy recruiter is a testament to his perseverance and dedication. His story is a shining example of how one can chart an extraordinary path with the support of family, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to lifelong learning. Jones is not just a Navy recruiter; he's a mentor and an inspiration for those who dare to dream big.



NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston employs more than 250 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.



