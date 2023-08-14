Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Setting Sail for Success: The Journey of Quartermaster Yehoshua Jones

    Setting Sail for Success: The Journey of Quartermaster Yehoshua Jones

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    HOUSTON, Tx. (Aug 17, 2023) - Quartermaster 1st Class Yehoshua Jones, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston, poses for a photo after being selected as the Recruiter in the Spotlight, which is a program designed to highlight top-performing recruiters throughout the Navy Recruiting Command global enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7982532
    VIRIN: 230820-N-XE158-9472
    Resolution: 2284x3198
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Setting Sail for Success: The Journey of Quartermaster Yehoshua Jones, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Setting Sail for Success: The Journey of Quartermaster Yehoshua Jones

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Forged by the Sea
    Recruiter in the spotlight
    NTAG Houston
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT