HOUSTON, Tx. (Aug 17, 2023) - Quartermaster 1st Class Yehoshua Jones, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston, poses for a photo after being selected as the Recruiter in the Spotlight, which is a program designed to highlight top-performing recruiters throughout the Navy Recruiting Command global enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7982532 VIRIN: 230820-N-XE158-9472 Resolution: 2284x3198 Size: 2.37 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Setting Sail for Success: The Journey of Quartermaster Yehoshua Jones, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.