The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Kim A.

Photo By MATTHEW SHARMAN | In this commemorative series, the stories of the work force of Blue Grass Chemical...... read more read more Photo By MATTHEW SHARMAN | In this commemorative series, the stories of the work force of Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) are highlighted with personal stories, reflections, and experience with the soon to be sun-setted organization. This article is with Kim A, a Publication Management Control Officer who has spent a total of 8 years on the installation, and 3 years with BGCA. see less | View Image Page

Name: Kim A



Duty Title: Publication Management Control Officer



Time at BGCA: 5 years at Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) and 3 years at Blue Grass Army Depot



Job Duties: My role is to ensure that our documents are updated, we follow the most up to date guidance, and adhere to the latest regulations. This helps us be safe and always follow correct procedures in our line of business. I frequently check the Army Publishing Directory to see if there have been any applicable updates to publications such as regulations, pamphlets and other DoD regulations and make sure our personnel are aware of any changes.



Most Enjoyable Aspect of Job: The people I get to work with every day. I look at many of them like friends and family! The people are one of the things that makes BGCA special. Working here is like another home almost. I have built those relationships; I've met people to where we have so much commonality that it was it was amazing. Our friendships have grown not just here at work, but even outside of work right where we all get together.



View of BGCA’s Mission: Coming over to the chemical side was a whole new learning experience. It’s amazing watching the whole process and from storing, to movement and destruction and how intense, specific, and safe they are. When I came on board and heard what we were doing I was like “Whoa!” but between all of the inspections to ensure that they're doing the proper things and other safety precautions, it put me at ease. It just amazes where we are today where they're able to get rid of these weapons properly in a safe environment.



Greatest Accomplishment: Being a part of this process. We are right at the end! I know when I have heard other people in the public, they go “Oh they've been saying they're going just storing them there,” or “It’ll take forever, they're not going to ever get rid of the weapons.” I remember specifically, a really cool moment is when we opened up for destruction, I was here and there was a banner. That somehow made it real- I remember thinking “Wow, this really happening.” Now, at the end- it won’t happen much longer.



Favorite BGCA Memory: The memories that I will always take from here all involve the relationships with the people that I've met. We have been able to grow together while becoming very close friends. The camaraderie that has been built here is truly awesome.



Amazing Anecdote: I was born in Germany and have been all over but would love to go back to live and work there for a while. Due to being an Army brat, spouse, mom and civilian I have had the opportunity of meeting different people, learning new cultures and traveling to places where some people may never have the chance to visit and as a Department of the Army Civilian I still have many opportunities that are available to me.



Plans for the Future: I want to continue to be a Department of the Army civilian. A lot of people don't realize that there's a lot of opportunities available within the Army. I would love to stay in this area, but I'm not retiring yet and I still have some time left. I may look at going overseas at a place where I can work but also be a tourist for a few years.



Final Thoughts: I grew a lot here professionally and personally in part to the indirect mentorship I received and really appreciated having the ability to grow from one career field to another.