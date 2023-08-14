In this commemorative series, the stories of the work force of Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) are highlighted with personal stories, reflections, and experience with the soon to be sun-setted organization. This article is with Kim A, a Publication Management Control Officer who has spent a total of 8 years on the installation, and 3 years with BGCA.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 09:08
|Photo ID:
|7981988
|VIRIN:
|230712-D-NA509-3001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|189.87 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Kim A., by MATTHEW SHARMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Kim A.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT