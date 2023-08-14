Historic KC-10A Aircraft Returns to March Air Reserve Base for Museum Display

Photo By Wendy Day | MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — A KC-10A aircraft, tail number KC-10A 84-0185,...... read more read more Photo By Wendy Day | MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — A KC-10A aircraft, tail number KC-10A 84-0185, which began its service at March Air Reserve Base and later transferred to Travis, has returned to undergo a significant demilitarization process. This storied aircraft will soon be showcased as an exhibit at the nearby March Field Air Museum, marking a full circle in its journey. see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – August 15, 2023 – The March Air Reserve Base is proud to announce the return of the storied KC-10A aircraft, tail number 84-0185, to its original home and long-term appointment to the March Air Field Museum. This aircraft, which began its service at March Air Force Base and later transferred to Travis Air Force Base, Calif., has come back to undergo a significant demilitarization process. Upon completion, it will be showcased as a prominent exhibit at the nearby March Field Air Museum.



The KC-10A, affectionately nicknamed "The Scorpion," has played a pivotal role in various prominent events, from Operation Desert Storm to Operation Noble Eagle, and as recently as Operation Allies Refuge. The aircraft's return is not just a nod to its renowned past but also a testament to the dedication and hard work of many individuals marking a significant moment in preserving the rich history of the U.S. Air Force.



SSgt Ryan Britt, KC10 Assistant Flying Crew Chief from the 660th AMXS, described the process as a "humbling experience." He elaborated, "Multiple tasks had to be done to set up 84-0185 for museum display, from draining all fuel to removing vital components. It's a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team."



SSgt Travis Coty, a Hydraulics Specialist from the 749th AMXS, expressed his pride in being part of the team responsible for the aircraft's return. "The March Field Air Museum is getting a great addition for its static display area, and the KC-10 will be a great tribute to all of those who worked with the aircraft."



Jamil Dada, President of the March Field Air Museum and the honorary commander for the 452 Air Mobility Wing, shared a personal connection to the aircraft. "I was here in 1982 when this airplane first arrived. I even had the privilege to fly in it during a Rodeo exercise to McCord Air Force Base in Seattle," Dada reminisced. "After the base downsized in 1994, this plane, among others, went to Travis Air Force Base."



Dada's vision for the museum is ambitious and rooted in deep respect for aviation history. "March Air Field Museum is an AAM accredited museum, and we aim to keep the stories of March's 106-year history alive. My goal is to bring every aircraft that has ever flown in March's history to the museum. This KC-10A was one we were missing, and we're thrilled to have it."



The aircraft's return is a significant event for the Air Force community and the public. As Dada puts it, "I'm really, really happy to bring this baby back home. Where it belongs for permanent display, so our grandchildren and great-grandchildren and everybody can enjoy the history."



Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, the Deputy Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, GA, emphasized the importance of preserving history. "I would encourage everybody, whether in the local area or no matter where you live, to visit the museums in your area," Pennington said. "March has such a rich history. It's an incredible museum, showcasing everything from rocket engines and C-141s to B-52s. The dedication to preserving history here is truly remarkable. And it's not just here – there are museums across the country, from the Smithsonian to Dulles to Robins Air Force Base, that capture and study our history. I urge everyone to visit and study to inspire the next generation of airmen to be great defenders of America."



The March Field Air Museum invites the public to witness the KC-10A and other historical aircraft, offering both guided and self-guided tours. For more information visit their website: https://www.marchfield.org



For more information visit their website at https://airandspace.si.edu.



https://museumofaviation.org.



About March Air Reserve Base March Air Reserve Base has a storied history, playing a pivotal role in the defense and growth of the U.S. Air Force since its establishment. Located in Riverside County, California, it has been home to many significant aircraft and units, contributing to numerous operations worldwide.



