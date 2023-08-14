USNS Burlington Arrives in Colombia

Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | SANTA MARTA, Colombia (Aug. 20, 2023) Expeditionary fast transport ship USNS...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | SANTA MARTA, Colombia (Aug. 20, 2023) Expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EFP 10) arrives in Santa Marta, Colombia, Aug. 20, 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nicko West) see less | View Image Page

SANTA MARTA, Colombia - The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrived in Santa Marta, Colombia on Aug. 20, marking the second stop throughout the course of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission.



Burlington is an efficient, lightweight and versatile asset that is able to support Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility. The ship has the capability to transport a battalion-sized element, up to 1,000 personnel, or 600 tons of cargo at high speeds.



The Burlington will be in Santa Marta, Colombia for ten days. During the ship’s time in port, the Continuing Promise 2023 team will work alongside Colombian medical experts and primary care providers to conduct medical engagements, reconstruction projects, humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) training, Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) symposiums, subject matter expert exchanges, and host several live performances by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.



“The mission stop in Almirante, Panama provided the Continuing Promise 2023 team with excellent opportunities to engage the local community through patient care, reconstruction initiatives, sporting events, and community engagement activities,” stated Cmdr. LaDonyia Graham, Continuing Promise 2023 Medical Officer in Charge. “Our next destination, Santa Marta, marks an exciting chapter as we deepen our partnership with Colombia. Together with their medical experts and primary care providers, we will conduct subject matter expert exchanges and engagements within the local community."



This U.S. Navy’s Continuing Promise deployment has taken place almost every year in the last 17 years to assist or aid people in the region. Since 2007, Continuing Promise medical personnel have treated more than 595,000 people, to include approximately 7,300 surgeries. When combined with all the veterinary services, subject matter expert exchanges, engineering projects, community relations events, and band performances, Continuing Promise has positively impacted more people in our partner nations than any other deployment series in the U.S. Navy’s history. Throughout the mission stop in Almirante, Panama, the Continuing Promise 2023 team and Panamanian healthcare providers were able to administer care to over 2,700 patients, issue over 850 vaccines, and distribute more than 7,000 prescriptions.



The Continuing Promise mission aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSO/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.