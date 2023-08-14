Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Colombia

    SANTA MARTA, COLOMBIA

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Nickolas West 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    SANTA MARTA, Colombia (Aug. 20, 2023) Expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EFP 10) arrives in Santa Marta, Colombia, Aug. 20, 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nicko West)

    This work, USNS Burlington Arrives in Colombia, by LTJG Nickolas West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    Continuing Promise
    USNS Burlington
    CP23

