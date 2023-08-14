Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 996th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Milwaukee,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 996th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Milwaukee, work on a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk Aug. 16, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said. The 996th was at Fort McCoy for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 996th Engineer Company who traveled to Fort McCoy to train in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-23-02 also took time to complete work on a troop project to replace a length of sidewalk on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy.



The 996th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve company based in Milwaukee, has completed work at Fort McCoy in past years, said Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



“For this project, they’re replacing 140 feet of sidewalk,” Morrow said. “They came in and went to work right away. We appreciate all the work they’re doing for us in improving Fort McCoy.”



The engineer company received the project on Aug. 14 and went to work right away. Project completion was planned for Aug. 21.



Soldiers removed the old sidewalk, which was several tons of old concrete that had been in place for decades. They also created a base and forms to pour new concrete for the new sidewalk.



“One of the Soldiers leading the project regularly works with concrete, so we’re getting excellent work done with this group,” Morrow said.



Morrow also said the continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



Among the many career fields in a unit like the 996th are Soldiers who are horizontal construction engineers.



According to the Army job description for this military occupational specialty of 12N, as a horizontal construction engineer, “you’ll operate heavy construction equipment like bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, cranes, excavators, and road graders to help pave the way for fellow Soldiers and to make room for construction projects. Without safe roads to travel, it’s hard for Soldiers to move around, especially in unfamiliar territory. You’ll also assist Army engineers to analyze construction site needs and transport heavy construction equipment from one site to another.”



Learn more about this career and related engineer jobs by visiting https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/mechanics-engineering/design-develop/12n-horizontal-construction-engineer.html.



Learn more about the Army Reserve by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil.



The 996th also supported other troop projects for Morrow while also training in CSTX. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve rotational training units.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.