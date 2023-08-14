Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy [Image 18 of 33]

    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 996th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Milwaukee, work on a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk Aug. 16, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said. The 996th was at Fort McCoy for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 7980747
    VIRIN: 230816-A-OK556-2097
    Resolution: 3211x2141
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy [Image 33 of 33], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    996th Engineer Company
    troop projects
    #86TD2302

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT