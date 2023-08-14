First Carl Vinson Sailors Receive Navy Security Force Specialist Qualifications

PACIFIC OCEAN – Four Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson’s (CVN 70) security department, earned the Navy Security Force (NSF) specialist and senior specialist insignia during a pinning ceremony while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Aug. 18.



Master-at-Arms (MA) 2nd Class Austin Galletta and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Luke Haverkamp earned the NSF specialist qualification while Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Sandefer and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Schon Reece earned the NSF senior specialist qualification. These Sailors are the first aboard Vinson to do so.



“Earning this qualification is important because it sets the tone,” said Lt. Ruben Gutierrez, Vinson’s assistant security officer. “It sets the tone not only for NSF onboard Carl Vinson but it sets the tone for NSF afloat on other carriers.”



The NSF Qualification Program officially began in April 2022 with the release of NAVADMIN 094/22. The program allows active duty and reserve NSF Sailors the ability to build technical and tactical professional knowledge leading to a qualification that indicates their proficiency at their respective apprentice, journeyman and master skills levels. At each skill level, NSF Sailors have the ability to earn qualifications as a specialist, senior specialist or master specialist each with its own breast insignia worn on the uniform of the Sailor who earns it.



“This qualification shows that no matter what paygrade or how senior you get, you can keep learning,” said Gutierrez. “Hopefully that’s infectious not only to the security department but infectious to the other mission sets on Carl Vinson.”



To earn their qualifications, the Sailors had to demonstrate effective leadership skills and proficiency in performing NSF duties, to include management of personnel, programs, equipment, and more.



“We had to get a rigorous PQS completed, take a 50 question test, present a heritage PowerPoint that we created, present a drill package, and our final task was to pass an oral board conducted by two personnel that are qualified as master specialist,” said Reece.



The Sailors said they felt proud of their accomplishments and their ability to inspire the NSF community aboard Vinson and beyond.



“It feels awesome to bring motivation and pride to our rate,” said Galletta. “I think we’re going to see a lot of undesignated Sailors strike MA and see more retention in the MA rate.”



Undesignated Sailors are those who have gone directly to a command without any specialized training and qualify for a rating only after on-the-job training. This process is called "striking for a rating."



Now that Sailors aboard Vinson earned this achievement, they are excited to share their knowledge with more Sailors.



“I am proud to go down in history as one of the first to get the NSF pin onboard USS Carl Vinson,” said Reece. “I am looking forward to helping others get it before I transfer to my next command.”

