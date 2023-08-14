First Carl Vinson Sailors Receive Navy Security Force Specialist Qualifications

230818-N-HH215-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Sandefer, right, a native of Wellington, Alabama, is presented the Navy Security Force Senior Specialist breast insignia by Lt. Ruben Gutierrez, assistant security officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), during a pinning ceremony on the fantail of Vinson. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)

