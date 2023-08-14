Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Carl Vinson Sailors Receive Navy Security Force Specialist Qualifications [Image 8 of 8]

    First Carl Vinson Sailors Receive Navy Security Force Specialist Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Fraser 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230818-N-HH215-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Sandefer, right, a native of Wellington, Alabama, is presented the Navy Security Force Senior Specialist breast insignia by Lt. Ruben Gutierrez, assistant security officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), during a pinning ceremony on the fantail of Vinson. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)

