Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 Sustainment Exercise

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, commonly known as the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, began its sustainment exercise (SUSTEX) Aug. 19 in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining America’s advantage at sea.



SUSTEX is an integrated, comprehensive exercise designed to ensure the strike group is ready to meet all mission sets and carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.



“SUSTEX is a critical part of the strike group's mission, showcasing the integration and teamwork that gives us competitive advantage in all domains,” said CSG-11 Commander Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture. “It’s how the strike group shows that even after a seven-month deployment, talented Sailors stand ready to respond, compete and win across the full spectrum of competition and conflict.”



During the exercise, the strike group will execute flight operations with CVW 17’s carrier-based aircraft and undergo a myriad of integrated training evolutions that test every core warfare area including information warfare, air defense, long-range strike and surface and subsurface warfare.



CSG-11 is assigned to U.S. Third Fleet and includes flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and ships from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9.



The strike group returned to its Bremerton, Washington, homeport in July after a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The more than 5,500 Sailors assigned to strike group ships and units support maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and promote regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.



CSG-11 assets participating in SUSTEX includes aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17; Destroyer Squadron 9; Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93).



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operated naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

