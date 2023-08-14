Hurricane Hilary to impact Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms

Hurricane Hilary continues to approach the Southern California coast and is expected to reach Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Aug. 19 – 21, 2023. A storm with such severity has not occurred since 1939. The installation has paused Service Level Training Exercise 5-23 and has removed all personnel from the training areas. Our highest priority is the safety of base personnel, training units, and their families. Regardless of the exact track of Hilary, there is the potential for extensive impacts throughout Southern California to include the Morongo Basin.



Anticipate substantial rainfall from heavy rain bands, with precipitation ranging between 8 to 15 inches. Rainfall amounts may vary based on location. Wind speed is expected to be around 40 knots. The large amount of rainfall increases the threat of localized flash floods, especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to downed trees or powerlines and isolated power outages.



All Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, MCAGCC components, tenant commands, training units, and community members are advised to take the necessary precautions now in advance of weather effects from Hilary. Continue to monitor the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts and follow their advice. Follow the MAGTFTC/MCAGCC Facebook, Twitter, and webpage linked below for live updates.



Sandbags are available at Building 2080 and 1102 for Marines and families.



Updates for base facilities https://www.facebook.com/thecombatcenter, https://www.Twitter.com/mcagcc29palms, and the MCAGCC website at https://www.29palms.marines.mil/.



Please call your respective supervisor or chain of command for details on reporting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:18 Story ID: 451702 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 113 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hilary to impact Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.