IWTC Monterey Sailor Selected as DLIFLC Military Language Instructor of the Quarter

By Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Caitlin Chama



MONTEREY, Calif. – Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Austin Gentry, a Military Language Instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, was recognized for his exceptional achievements by his selection as the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Military Language Instructor of the Quarter for third quarter for fiscal year 2023.



Military Language Instructors, or MLIs, are qualified non-commissioned officers who train and produce military cryptologic linguists at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC) in Monterey, California.



“Everything that instructors accomplish, all the numbers and metrics and everything else, is secondary to what the actual product is,” said Gentry. “The real product is the students who are going to succeed and pass the Defense Language Proficiency Test (DLPT) and go on to provide manpower to the joint force environment.”



The MLI of the Quarter program aims to recognize the quality and skill of military instructors at DLIFLC. In a fierce competition across eight schoolhouses, Gentry’s outstanding work as an MLI in the Persian-Farsi school outperformed 68 joint-service personnel to receive this accolade, which also earned him a Joint Service Achievement Medal.



“I didn’t think I was going to win,” said Gentry. “There are a lot of other instructors that have been here longer and have been doing this longer than me. I just always work hard and was trying to help the students. It’s nice to have been recognized for that, to have a tangible product for that.”



Gentry was recognized for his selection as MLI of the Quarter at a joint-service awards ceremony held at DLIFLC’s Cook Hall on July 21, 2023.



He also received his Senior Instructor Badge during the ceremony. This achievement requires the completion of an additional two faculty development courses, a minimum of 240 hours of podium instruction, and attaining a minimum DLPT score of Listening 3 Reading 2+ and Speaking 2 or Listening 2+ Reading 3 and Speaking 2.



“At the end of the day, I’m happy to have won, but I didn’t do it for the award,” Gentry explained. “I love teaching and I love helping people, so helping the students is why I put in the work. The award is just a byproduct, it is in no way, shape, or form what I was aiming for.”



Alongside these accomplishments, Gentry still managed to demonstrate his dedication to serving and supporting his local community. In only three months, Gentry dedicated 70 hours supporting service and local community events such as the Big Sur International Marathon, the Pacific Grove Good Old Days Parade, and DLIFLC’s Language Day.



During this period, Gentry filled in as an Assistant and Chief MLI, Acting Provost Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC), and Assistant Command Fitness Leader for various events, exhibiting his commitment to improving himself and those around him.



Gentry while reflecting on his experience supporting a joint-service environment said, “MLIs are working hard here at DLI where the DoD is actively replacing us with new linguists, with new manpower. Being able to train my replacement at the source is what I enjoy most about being here and being able to do so not just with the Sailors, but in a joint force environment is incredibly rewarding.”



Gentry’s selection as MLI of the Quarter makes him eligible to compete for the MLI of the Year Award, which will commence in October 2023.