    IWTC Monterey Sailor Selected as DLIFLC Military Language Instructor of the Quarter

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Commandant Col. James Kievit presented Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Austin Gentry, a Military Language Instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, with the Joint Service Achievement Medal during a ceremony at Cook Hall on July 21, 2023. Gentry was recognized for his exceptional achievements and selection as the DLIFLC’s Military Language Instructor of the Quarter for third quarter for fiscal year 2023.

