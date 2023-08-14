Senior Airman Kiige: forging connections, building communities

Photo By Senior Airman William Pugh | Senior Airman Kiige, 2nd Medical Group mental health technician, works at his desk at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman William Pugh | Senior Airman Kiige, 2nd Medical Group mental health technician, works at his desk at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 1, 2023. Kiige fulfills a versatile role within his unit, assisting with psychological testing and performing as an Alcohol and Drugs Abuse Program and Treatment (ADAPT) technician, meaning he provides direct help to those suffering from substance abuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La.--



The word "community" is defined as a feeling of fellowship with others that arises from sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.



Senior Airman David Kiige, a mental health technician at the 2nd Medical Group, is passionate about building community wherever he goes, fostering fellowship in every life he touches.



Kiige was born in Nairobi and spent most of his childhood in eastern Kenya. There, he witnessed terrorist attacks until U.S. military and joint NATO forces intervened.



Inspired by the aid of American forces in his homeland, Kiige was determined to join the U.S. military. With a mentor's assistance, he moved to El Paso, Texas, in 2019. Just a year later, he enlisted in the Air Force.



During Basic Military Training, Kiige was presented with an opportunity to pursue a career in mental health. A few weeks after applying, he found out he got the job. This seemingly in-the-moment decision set Kiige down a path toward a higher purpose.



“I chose mental health when I had that opportunity in order to learn and understand more about the human brain,” said Kiige. “Working in mental health gives me insight in understanding how people think and how different cultures work.”



As an Alcohol and Drugs Abuse Prevention and Treatment technician, Kiige assists with psychological testing and provides treatment to those with substance abuse issues.



Kiige’s work ethic is evident to his teammates at the mental health flight.



“Senior Airman Kiige is very driven and motivated in order to achieve his goals,” said Technical Sgt. Maryanne Armada, 2nd Medical Group mental health flight chief. “He has a clear vision for the future he wants, and the team here provides guidance to help him take those steps.”



One of Kiige’s goals is to give back, both in his native African homeland and in the Bossier City-Shreveport area.



He established a nonprofit to offer refuge to Kenyan women and children fleeing domestic violence and poverty.



With a team managing his overseas initiatives, Kiige dedicates his free time to maintaining shelters in northwestern Louisiana.



“Kiige leads over 20 volunteers in feeding people and rescuing hundreds of women from domestic violence,” said Armada. “It's been amazing and inspiring to a lot of people.”



Kiige expressed his gratitude towards the wider Air Force team for helping him foster a community of connectivity and altruism.



“I want to thank everyone who has left their homes and have dedicated their lives to building this Air Force community,” said Kiige. “Thank you for joining us in making a difference.”





You can check out Senior Airman Kiige’s nonprofit website at https://ahimsastarfish.org/



