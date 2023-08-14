Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program being energized

Photo By James Gilbert | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (top right) speaks with...... read more read more Photo By James Gilbert | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (top right) speaks with several single Soldiers during a recently held Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) meeting. The BOSS program is an Army-wide program and serves as a tool for commanders to gauge the moral and welfare of single soldiers, who happen to make up the largest percentage of enlisted personnel. see less | View Image Page

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare said he learned some valuable information at the week-long Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Training forum he recently attended.



The BOSS program is an Army-wide program run by the Directorate for Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and serves as a tool for commanders to gauge the moral and welfare of single Soldiers, who happen to make up the largest percentage of enlisted personnel.



Millare explained that the program, which also aims to increase retention and sustain combat readiness, uses three core components, which are quality of life, recreation and leisure, and community service to help single Soldiers maintain a balanced life.



“My goal is for this to be a priority for the garrison. Utilizing a program like this, which is catered to take care of single Soldiers is, in my view, very important,” said Millare, who serves as the senior enlisted advisor for the program. “The bottom line is that I intend to execute a program that is not passive. We are going to engage all the single Soldiers and find time to do things of interest to the group.”



The program also functions as a tool for Soldiers to address the chain of command in a face-to-face format about any issues they are facing, needed improvements, or any concerns they may have while living on base.



Although the only money that is available in the BOSS program is tied to the quality-of-life component and comes from Installation Management Command, Millare doesn’t think it being underfunded is an obstacle.



“We will be limited in resources, but I intend to utilize the two things we can do, which is fundraising activities and sponsorship, to mitigate that,” Millare said. “Even with the limited means we have here I want to make the most of it so every single Soldier who comes to YPG will have an opportunity to experience some of the great things the YPG and Yuma community can do for them.”



With relatively few single Soldiers currently assigned to YPG, lack of participation will have a direct impact on the program, especially when it comes to covering the cost of activities, events, and other types of functions.



Millare went on to explain that while he does not think it will be too expensive to operate the program, based on the number of single Soldiers he is worried that if enough do not participate it will drive up the cost for those who do.



The training, which was held in-person for the first time in three years, took place in Leesburg, Va. at the National Conference Center from July 17 – 21 and provided information on how to plan, develop, execute, and support a successful BOSS program.



It also included workshops and fitness activities for the attendees, in addition to guest speakers on various related topics.



Also attending the BOSS Program training was Dylan Black and Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi, who received a coin from the Installation Directorate-Readiness Senior Enlisted Adviser after being one of two runners who bested him during a sprint challenge.



Monetary awards were given in four categories as well – Community Service, BOSS Campaign Video, BOSS in a BOX and BOSS Program of the Year.



Although YPG did not participate in any of the contests last year, Millare said he plans to change that in the coming year in order to showcase the garrison’s BOSS program.