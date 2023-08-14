Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program being energized

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (top right) speaks with several single Soldiers during a recently held Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) meeting. The BOSS program is an Army-wide program and serves as a tool for commanders to gauge the moral and welfare of single soldiers, who happen to make up the largest percentage of enlisted personnel.

