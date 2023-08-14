Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program being energized

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (top right) speaks with several single Soldiers during a recently held Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) meeting. The BOSS program is an Army-wide program and serves as a tool for commanders to gauge the moral and welfare of single soldiers, who happen to make up the largest percentage of enlisted personnel.

