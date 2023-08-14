U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (top right) speaks with several single Soldiers during a recently held Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) meeting. The BOSS program is an Army-wide program and serves as a tool for commanders to gauge the moral and welfare of single soldiers, who happen to make up the largest percentage of enlisted personnel.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7977621
|VIRIN:
|230810-O-PB483-7609
|Resolution:
|3768x2248
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program being energized, by James Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program being energized
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT