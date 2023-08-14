COLONEL STEVEN HEFFERON NAMED DEPUTY WING COMMANDER, 107th ATTACK WING

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y.- Colonel Steven Hefferon, has been named the new Deputy Wing Commander for the 107th Attack Wing, effective August 11, 2023. The position was previously held by Colonel John O’Connor, the current Wing Commander for the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse, NY.

Hefferon entered the Active-Duty Air Force in September of 1986, attended enlisted Aircraft Maintenance Communications Specialist Technical School at Keesler AFB, Mississippi and graduated in May 1987. Hefferon was stationed at Charleston AFB, SC and transferred to the Air National Guard in 1988. He graduated with Cum Laude honors from the State University of New York at Cortland with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Secondary Social Studies and History in 1992 and was commissioned in 1994.



“I am truly humbled and thrilled to take on the position of Deputy Wing Commander for the 107th Attack Wing, “ Hefferon said. “I benefitted tremendously from countless supervisors, co-workers, and subordinates from the time I was an Airmen Basic, and they all shaped who I am and they made this dream a reality; I look forward to serving by Col Andrew Carlson’s side as we, and the servicemembers of the 107th, propel into the future.”

Hefferon deployed in support Operation Enduring Freedom in June of 2009 and served as the Chief of Operations International Security Assistance Force, Allied Movement Coordination Center, Eindhoven Netherlands and forward deployed to Afghanistan. Then, he was then tasked with the administration of all wing fiduciary responsibilities as the Comptroller Flight Commander. Prior to his current assignment he served as the Mission Support Group Commander.



“He has played an integral role in leading the Wing through multiple domestic operations to include the Joint Task Force Commander during the November 2022 storm,” said Colonel Andrew Carlson, 107 Wing Commander. “Col Hefferon’s relationships between NYS Joint Force Headquarters and National Guard Bureau will continue to pay dividends to the Wing. We look forward to the Wing’s continued focus on Safety, Recruiting and Retention, Readiness, and Empowerment.”



