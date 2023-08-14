SEMBAWANG, Republic of Singapore (Aug. 7, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departed Singapore, Aug. 7, after a scheduled port visit.



Ralph Johnson’s visit to the country reflects the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore, as well as shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.



"The crew of Ralph Johnson cherished this opportunity to experience Singapore and build on the already strong relationship the U.S. has with this country,” said Cmdr. Isaia Infante, commanding officer of Ralph Johnson. “Our partnership with Singapore has been crucial as we've operated across the region in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. With this port visit, the men and women of Ralph Johnson have not only been able to recharge for the mission ahead with some well-deserved liberty time in an amazing country, but have also reinforced that bond between our countries with new personal connections.”



Sailors aboard Ralph Johnson had the opportunity to experience the history, unique culture and regional cuisine during this visit.



“I was excited to explore Singapore and try new things,” said Personnel Specialist Second Class Nyashe Benjamin Johnson, from Brooklyn. “This was my first visit to Singapore, and it allowed me to unwind, relax and enjoy the moment without having to worry about work.”



Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 07:03 Story ID: 451443 Location: SG Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson completes visit to Sembawang, Singapore, by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.