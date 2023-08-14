Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore. [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore.

    SINGAPORE

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230804-N-NF288-044 SEMBAWANG, Republic of Singapore (Aug. 4, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Singapore, Aug. 4 for a scheduled port visit. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 7973819
    VIRIN: 230804-N-NF288-3317
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 940.16 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore.
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore.
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore.
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore.
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ralph Johnson completes visit to Sembawang, Singapore

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke #Sembawang #Singapore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT