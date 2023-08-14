230804-N-NF288-044 SEMBAWANG, Republic of Singapore (Aug. 4, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Singapore, Aug. 4 for a scheduled port visit. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 7973819 VIRIN: 230804-N-NF288-3317 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 940.16 KB Location: SG Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) visits Singapore. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.