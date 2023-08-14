USS Stockdale Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (August 12, 2023) - Cmdr. Lauren Johnson reads her orders during the USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (August 12, 2023) - Cmdr. Lauren Johnson reads her orders during the USS Stockdale change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julian Jacobs) see less | View Image Page

As Stockdale’s commanding officer, Bummara guided the crew out of an emergent dry dock availability in Yokosuka, Japan, through a return to homeport transit from the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, into a Sustainment Phase in U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, and over the duration of a selected restricted availability (SRA) in San Diego, California during the maintenance phase.



“It has certainly been the privilege of a lifetime to have command of Stockdale and Team 007,” said Bummara. He and Johnson read their orders in keeping with naval heritage, and authority and responsibility of Stockdale was transferred after a short exchange of salutes.



Johnson addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking those who contributed to shaping her as a Sailor and a leader throughout her career. She also gave credit to Stockdale’s namesake, quoting him on leadership and goodwill. “We have an unwavering commitment to helping one another and making Stockdale the smartest, toughest, most combat effective team on the waterfront,” said Johnson.



Johnson, a native of Huntsville, Texas, commissioned from the United States Naval Academy in 2004. She served division officer tours as main propulsion officer onboard amphibious assault ship USS Tarawa (LHA 1) and training officer for Destroyer Squadron 23. As a department head, she served as chief engineer aboard both Stockdale and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Most recently, she served as Stockdale’s executive officer, reporting in November 2021.



Bummara’s follow on assignment will be serving on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) in Washington, D.C.



Stockdale is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer homeported in San Diego, California. It is named after Vice Adm. James Bond Stockdale, a historic leader in the United States Navy and a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War.