New ‘Intelligent Lockers’ Improve Mail Delivery for Sailors in NS Mayport Barracks

Photo By Jeanette Steele | CS3 Wendpasande Kabore, who works at the Naval Station Mayport official mail center,...... read more read more Photo By Jeanette Steele | CS3 Wendpasande Kabore, who works at the Naval Station Mayport official mail center, demonstrates how new "intelligent lockers" operate. The lockers now allow barracks residents to receive packages and other mail at the mail center, instead of at their ships or other commands. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville operates the mail center and oversaw the locker installation project. see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The life of roughly 1,300 Sailors living in the Naval Station Mayport barracks got a little brighter last month, when Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville debuted new “intelligent lockers” at the official mail center.



The lockers allow barracks residents to receive packages and other mail at the mail center, instead of at their ships or other commands.



The new system should speed up delivery because it gives Sailors a “street” address -- as opposed to a fleet post office, or FPO, address on their ships, for example. There’s no mail delivery to the barracks directly.



Sailors who sign up for locker service receive an electronic message when their parcels or other mail arrive. Pickup is do-it-yourself, using a code that opens the locker holding the correct items.



“NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is pleased to announce the introduction of intelligent lockers,” said Stanley Robinson, postal advisor for Mayport. “We are now offering the service to the Sailors living in the barracks to be able to receive mail directly at our facility here.”



It is a welcome improvement for Electronics Technician 2nd Class Lyndon Howlett, who serves aboard USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and has lived in the barracks for over two years. Howlett recently stopped by the mail center to sign up for locker access.



“This is a big change,” said Howlett, who added that he often had packages delivered to friends’ homes off base to avoid the long wait to receive parcels on the ship.



There’s a privacy factor, too. With mail and packages delivered to the command, anyone can see what you receive.



“Before their mail was included with the command mail,” said Otilio Santos, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville director of postal operations. “There was really no privacy.”



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is nearly finished installing intelligent lockers at its postal sites around the Southeast region. At some locations, plans call for the addition of more lockers and expansion of pickup hours.



At Mayport, in coming months, postal officials plan to expand the availability of lockers to 24 hours a day.



