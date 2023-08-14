Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New ‘Intelligent Lockers’ Improve Mail Delivery for Sailors in NS Mayport Barracks

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Jeanette Steele 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    CS3 Wendpasande Kabore, who works at the Naval Station Mayport official mail center, demonstrates how new "intelligent lockers" operate. The lockers now allow barracks residents to receive packages and other mail at the mail center, instead of at their ships or other commands. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville operates the mail center and oversaw the locker installation project.

