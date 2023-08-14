New ‘Intelligent Lockers’ Improve Mail Delivery for Sailors in NS Mayport Barracks

CS3 Wendpasande Kabore, who works at the Naval Station Mayport official mail center, demonstrates how new "intelligent lockers" operate. The lockers now allow barracks residents to receive packages and other mail at the mail center, instead of at their ships or other commands. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville operates the mail center and oversaw the locker installation project.

