Walter Reed’s Dr. Spevak Offer Tips for Safe Opioid Usage ahead of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day

Photo By Harvey Duze | In observance of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day and Dr. Christopher Spevak, Director of...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | In observance of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day and Dr. Christopher Spevak, Director of the National Capital Region Pain Initiative, Director of the National Capital Region Safety Initiative, Director of the Wounded Warrior Pain Care Initiative, and Program Director for the Pain Management Fellowship, says patient and family involvement is essential, advising patients to follow their physician's instructions, be informed about the risks of opioid use, and communicate openly with their healthcare providers. see less | View Image Page

Opioid misuse and overdose are critical public health concerns that require urgent attention. Ahead of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day and in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Dr. Christopher Spevak shares his insights and actionable tips to address this pressing issue.



Opioid Misuse Prevention Day and International Overdose Awareness Day are one-day observances, but taking a proactive approach to preventing opioid misuse and overdose is year-long. Practical tips shared by Dr. Christopher Spevak, Director of the National Capital Region Pain Initiative, Director of the National Capital Region Safety Initiative, Director of the Wounded Warrior Pain Care Initiative, and Program Director for the Pain Management Fellowship, emphasizes the importance of patient-family involvement in the healthcare setting.



According to Dr. Spevak, individuals can follow several practical tips to prevent opioid misuse and overdose. Spevak says patient and family involvement is essential, advising patients to follow their physician's instructions, be informed about the risks of opioid use, and communicate openly with their healthcare providers.



When it comes to what Spevak says is the critical role of healthcare providers in supporting responsible opioid usage and promoting harm reduction strategies, "providers must adhere to the opioid clinical practice guidelines," which promote safe prescribing practices and highlight non-opioid alternatives, such as "physical therapy, occupational therapy, and cognitive-behavioral therapy." By incorporating these strategies, "we can reduce the risk of opioid misuse and overdose and promote safer, more effective pain management practices."



Addressing opioid misuse is complex, and individuals face several challenges. Spevak shared, "One of the main obstacles is the stigma associated with opioid misuse. This stigma creates a barrier for individuals to discuss their struggles and seek help openly."



To overcome these challenges, the NCR's pain initiative director emphasizes raising awareness and continuing education on opioid misuse. By talking openly about this issue, we can break down the barriers of stigma and create a supportive environment where people feel comfortable seeking assistance.



Spevak highlighted that Walter Reed is at the forefront of the fight against opioid misuse and overdose and has implemented several initiatives to address these issues. One initiative focuses on education. Every year, an organized symposium brings together healthcare professionals from various disciplines to explore alternatives to prescribing opioids and enhance pain management practices. The medical center also leads virtual health initiatives, providing remote pain management services to patients globally. In terms of research, Walter Reed is actively involved in multiple protocols, contributing to annual publications and presentations at national and international conferences.

On the heels of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day, International Overdose Awareness Day is an observance held the same day. Spevak says it "holds tremendous significance in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and extending support to those affected by overdose and their loved ones." He also stressed the importance of reducing stigma by openly discussing opioid misuse, emphasizing that it is a treatable brain disease rather than a personal failure. He went on to highlight that it's crucial for those affected to share personal stories and examples and involve families in the conversation.



"By leveraging International Overdose Awareness Day as an opportunity, we can continue to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide the necessary support to individuals and families affected by opioid overdose," shared Spevak.