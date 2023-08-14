Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed’s Dr. Spevak Offer Tips for Safe Opioid Usage ahead of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Photo by Harvey Duze 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    In observance of Opioid Misuse Prevention Day and Dr. Christopher Spevak, Director of the National Capital Region Pain Initiative, Director of the National Capital Region Safety Initiative, Director of the Wounded Warrior Pain Care Initiative, and Program Director for the Pain Management Fellowship, says patient and family involvement is essential, advising patients to follow their physician's instructions, be informed about the risks of opioid use, and communicate openly with their healthcare providers.

