CNRMA celebrates 130th CPO birthday

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) held a celebration in honor of the 130th Chief Petty Officer birthday March 31.

The celebration included a ceremony which highlighted the history of the rank of Chief Petty Officer, as well as experiences from Chiefs past and present and the reading of the Chief Petty Officer Creed.

Chief Religious Program Specialist Samantha Greenley, the master of ceremonies for the celebration, said in her speech how Chiefs play an important role within the Navy community.

“Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills and strong leadership ability,” said Greenley. “Most importantly, Chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.”

After a brief telling of the history of the Chief Petty Officer Creed, Greenley turned the stand over to CNRMA Command Master Chief Asa Worcester for the reading of the Creed which discussed the challenges Chiefs face when they promote.

“Your entire way of life is changed,” recited Worcester. “More will be expected of you; more will be demanded of you. Not because you are an E-7, but because you are now a Chief Petty Officer. You have not merely been promoted a paygrade, you have joined an exclusive fellowship and, as in all fellowships, you have a special responsibility to your comrades, even as they have a special responsibility to you. This is why we in the United States Navy may maintain with pride our feelings of accomplishment once we have attained the position of Chief Petty Officer.”

The ceremony was concluded with a cake cutting presented by Worcester, the most senior Chief Petty Officer present, and Chief Master-at-Arms Emmanuel Ubiera, the most junior.

