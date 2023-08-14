Navy Medical Research and Development Enterprise Arrive at MHSRS

Photo By Emily Swedlund | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 14, 2023) The 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium...... read more read more Photo By Emily Swedlund | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 14, 2023) The 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) kicks-off its four-day event. MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released). see less | View Image Page

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Military and civilian staff with the Navy Medical Research and Development (NMR&D) enterprise arrived at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) on Aug. 14.



MHSRS, an annual conference for stakeholders in the medical care of service members and veterans, takes place from Aug. 14 – 17 this year at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Conference Center.



NMR&D researchers will lead several breakout sessions and presentations during the symposium, and display posters over several sessions throughout the week. The enterprise will also staff a booth in the MHSRS exhibit hall. Research presented at the symposium will represent all eight of the enterprise’s commands: Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), Naval Health Research Center, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, NAMRU San Antonio, NAMRU INDO PACIFIC [Singapore], NAMRU EURAFCENT [Sigonella, Italy], and NAMRU SOUTH [Lima, Peru].



“It’s great for NMRC and the enterprise to be back at MHSRS,” said Tommy Lamkin, NMRC public affairs officer and one of the representatives at the NMR&D exhibit. “We have a broad portfolio of research that we are excited to share with our collaborators within the DOD.”



“I have seen this conference grow from the small Advanced Technology Applications for Combat Casualty Care (ATACCC) conference long ago into the most important medical research conference,” said Dr. Ben Lawson, NSMRL technical director. “I know of no other conference where one can attend so many relevant talks and meet so many key people in the hallway.”



The NMR&D enterprise, led by NMRC, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.