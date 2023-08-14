Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medical Research & Development Enterprise Arrives at MHSRS

    Navy Medical Research & Development Enterprise Arrives at MHSRS

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 14, 2023) The 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) kicks-off its four-day event. MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7970513
    VIRIN: 230814-N-YI734-1015
    Resolution: 2802x3738
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    DHA
    nmrc
    navymedicine
    mhsrs
    thisisnavymedicine
    militaryhealthsystemresearchsymposium

