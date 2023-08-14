Navy Medical Research & Development Enterprise Arrives at MHSRS

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 14, 2023) The 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) kicks-off its four-day event. MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released).

