DOD pregnancy instruction updated

NORFOLK, Va. — An updated version of the Navy’s pregnancy instruction is set to be implemented March 16, 2023.

The new instruction, as outlined by the Command Notification of Pregnancy Policy, states pregnant Sailors will no longer be expected to inform their chain of command of their pregnancy expeditiously but rather grants them the choice to withhold the news up until 20 weeks of gestation.

“[Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin], has made clear that the health and well-being of our service members and their family members is a top priority,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Gilbert Cisneros Jr., in a memorandum introducing the new instruction. “This policy provides service members the time and flexibility to make private healthcare decisions in a manner that is consistent with the responsibility of commanders to meet operational requirements and protect the health and safety of those in their care.”

There are exceptions to the instruction when the service member’s pregnancy can cause them to be put in a position of being unable to fulfill mission requirements. These exceptions include special personnel, acute medical conditions interfering with duty and other special circumstances.

Additionally, if it is revealed that a service member is pregnant during required pregnancy testing, the results will first be reviewed by a Department of Defense (DOD) health care provider and relayed to the service member. If the service member intends to carry their pregnancy to term, they must notify their chain of command immediately.

The change comes after all branches of the DOD were required to implement an increase of parental leave to 12 weeks for service members in the event of a qualifying birth event, adoption of a child, or placement for long term foster care by December 27, 2022.

