Exchange Expands Shopping Experience With Curated by Sunglass Hut At Select Stores and Online

DALLAS – Military shoppers’ hard-earned, tax-free shopping benefit continues to improve at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the addition of new brands and assortment Curated by Sunglass Hut in select PXs and BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com.



Curated by Sunglass Hut is now available at ShopMyExchange.com with options for the family tax-free at military-exclusive prices. Exchange leaders cut the ribbon on the store-in-store shop at Fort Cavazos Exchange on Aug. 11.



Fort Cavazos and Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchanges are the first locations to offer the in-store concept shop to military shoppers. An additional 17 locations have soft launched the Curated by Sunglass Hut assortment with in-store Sunglass Hut experts to assist shoppers in selecting the perfect pair of sunglasses. The following locations will convert to the store-in-store format by early 2024, including:



Fort Jackson

Fort Liberty

Fort Leonard Wood

Fort Campbell

Fort Carson

Kadena Air Base

Nellis Air Force Base

Travis Air Force Base

MacDill Air Force Base

Fort Belvoir

Luke Air Force Base

Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

Fort Bliss

Fort Moore

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Fort Buchanan



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Grafenwoehr Exchanges in Europe will offer Sunglass Hut in-store by the end of 2023.



Authorized Exchange shoppers will save 15% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price in addition to the everyday tax-free savings on sunglasses from brands including Costa del Mar, Arnette, Armani Exchange, ESS, Gucci, Haven, Coach, Maui Jim, Michael Kors, Oakley, Persol, Ralph, Ray-Ban, Tory Burch, Vogue Eyewear, Prada, Prada Linea Rossa, Tiffany, Versace, Burberry and Dolce and Gabbana.



“The addition of another high-quality brand demonstrates the Exchange’s commitment to improving the shopping experience to fit the lifestyles and interests of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange continues to expand its portfolio to transform the hard-earned benefit and give the military community additional value.”



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop the new offering in select Exchange stores and online. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their Exchange eligibility can shop the assortment online at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information. Common Access Card holders can visit aafes.media/cacbenefitspa to learn more.



