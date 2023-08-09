Sailor in the Spotlight: BM3 Leo Daniel Sangalang

Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Leo Daniel Sangalang, assigned to the Quality...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Leo Daniel Sangalang, assigned to the Quality Assurance (QA) department at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), poses for a photo at his workstation during his "Sailor in the Spotlight" interview August 7, 2023. QA plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance with technical and contractual specifications for repair and overhaul contracts. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox/Released) see less | View Image Page

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class (BM3) Leo Daniel Sangalang, assigned to the Quality Assurance (QA) department (Code 133) was recently highlighted in the Sailor in the Spotlight program for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).



QA ensures compliance with technical and contractual specifications for repair and overhaul contracts administered by MARMC.



Sangalang, a Monterey Park, California native, joined in the Navy in 2017 immediately after high school. He reported to MARMC in 2022 and has been a standout member of QA department.



“I wanted to join the Navy to become a part of something bigger than myself. I’ve always had that hero complex in me,” said Sangalang. “I have always wanted to do something that benefits others.”



Sangalang primarily works with Seabees and engineers who play a critical role for the safety and readiness of MARMC. QA uses diagnostics and testing procedures to identify problems accurately and verifies proper functioning after a repair.



“Mostly, we complete weight tests. We are in control of all weight handling equipment,” said Sangalang. “After we conduct a test, no matter how miniscule, we always ensure the equipment is in serviceable condition so it is ready for the fleet.”



Leo Daniel acknowledges that there are many daunting challenges working in QA. However, he has enjoyed pushing himself and strives to learn more every day.



“In quality assurance, the challenge is the reward,” said Sangalang. “I look forward to coming into work and completing tasks. I push myself to learn and improve every day.”



Maintaining a productive lifestyle outside of work, Leo Daniel enjoys spending time with his family and friends. They serve as a motivation for his military service. Leo Daniel has been married for four years and has one son. Other passions include travelling, playing the guitar, and boxing.



An active participant in church and community events, he took part in the NATO festival for the last two years. If the event is for a charitable cause, his family always enjoys getting involved.



In recognition for his impeccable work in the QA department, Leo Daniel was recognized as MARMC’s Sailor in the Spotlight for August 2023. This achievement serves as a testament to Leo Daniel’s outstanding effort and the valuable input he has made within MARMC.